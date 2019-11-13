Services
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
901-332-3164
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Mae McCray Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie Mae McCray Jackson Obituary
Charlie Mae McCray Jackson

Charlie Mae McCray Jackson, 73, earned her heavenly wings on November 8, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th at MJ Edwards Whitehaven Chapel. Funeral services will take place at Cummings Street Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, November 16 with repast immediately following. Charlie was a graduate of Hamilton High School Class of 1964. She retired as an educator in 2008 after 39 dedicated years of service with Memphis City Schools. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 34 years, Freddie Jackson; beloved daughter Karyn Martin and granddaughter Kamryn Martin, sister Geraldine Hicks; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -