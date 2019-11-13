|
|
Charlie Mae McCray Jackson
Charlie Mae McCray Jackson, 73, earned her heavenly wings on November 8, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th at MJ Edwards Whitehaven Chapel. Funeral services will take place at Cummings Street Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, November 16 with repast immediately following. Charlie was a graduate of Hamilton High School Class of 1964. She retired as an educator in 2008 after 39 dedicated years of service with Memphis City Schools. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 34 years, Freddie Jackson; beloved daughter Karyn Martin and granddaughter Kamryn Martin, sister Geraldine Hicks; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019