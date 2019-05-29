|
|
Charlie Marshall Booker
Bartlett - Charlie (Charles) Marshall Booker of Bartlett, TN passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019 following weeks of hospital stay and lengthy illnesses. Born on August 13, 1931 to Andrew and Emma Blanche Booker in Bradford, TN., he grew-up on the family farm and later as an adult moved to Memphis, TN. He was recently widowed after 33 years of marriage to Laura Lane Booker (died February 19, 2019) and both lived in Bartlett, TN.
Mr. Booker worked in education for 36 years with the Mississippi School system and Memphis Shelby County School system as a teacher/administrator until retiring in 1991. He was a former Scoutmaster from 1973 until 1979 and received the Silver Beaver Award from the Chickasaw Council in 1985.
Charlie was a faithful member of Mt Pisgah C.M.E Church in Memphis, TN for over 50 years, serving in areas of support on the Steward Board, Trustee Board Member, Sunday School teacher, Chaplin and president of the Male Chorus. He devoted his life to seeing that others would seek Christ redemption.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at M.J. Edwards Funeral home, 4445 Stage Road, Memphis, TN 38128 on Friday, May 31st.
Funeral services will be the next day, Saturday June 1st at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Worship Center,
30 Mt. Zion Road, off Dick Skinner Road, Bradford, Tennessee. Viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m. for one hour only. Donations in his honor may be made to his home church, Mt Pisgah C.M.E Church in Memphis, TN. on Park Avenue.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 29, 2019