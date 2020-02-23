|
Charlie "Joe" Olmo
Bartlett - Charlie "Joe" Olmo, 91, a lifelong Memphian, went home to the Lord on February 18, 2020. Joe was born in Memphis on August 25, 1928. He graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1946. Joe retired from Sears, Roebuck & Company in 1992 after 44 years of loyal service. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church for 38 years, and later became a member of St. Ann Catholic Church when Joe and wife Fannie relocated to Bartlett in 1993. In his youth Joe was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer. He was nicknamed Jolting Joe Olmo by the local media. In 1946 he was the bantamweight South Memphis and Memphis City Champion and the Mid-South runner-up. In 1947 Joe was the bantamweight North Memphis and Memphis City champion, Mid-South champion and fought in the Western Tournament of Champions in Chicago. In 1948 he was the bantamweight North Memphis and Memphis City champion again. Joe was inducted into the Memphis Park Commission Amateur Sports Hall of Fame on December 2, 1996. In Joe's senior year at Whitehaven High School, he was recognized as the school's best pole vaulter and scored third place in the West Tennessee Track Meet. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Emilio and Maria (Ferraris) Olmo; His sisters Josephine and Rosa Olmo; his loving wife of 46 years, Fannie (Thompson) Olmo; his youngest son Robert Ernest Olmo; and his very dear friend Jane Bringle. Joe leaves his son Charlie (Barbara) Olmo, Jr.; grandchildren Joseph (Patti) Olmo, Cory (Niki) Olmo, Jason (Liza) Olmo, and Angela (Chris) Rutberg; daughter-in-law Brenda Olmo; six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 on Friday, February 28 from 5pm to 7pm with the funeral service celebrating his Life to be held on Saturday, February 29 at 10am. Interment will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020