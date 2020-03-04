|
Charlie William Clark Jr.
Feb 27, 1958 - Feb 28, 2020
Charlie William Clark born on February 27, 1958 to the late Charlie and Ethel Clark. Charlie Jr. graduated from Manasas High School class of 1976. Charlie was a pool installation specialist for many years. He leaves to mourn three children Lois Clark (deceased), Shondra Clark, Charles Clark, five grand children - Tyneisha Brooks Charlris Fleming and William Nichols, Dalyn Clark and Briauna Clark. Significant other Mary Anne Williams his Siblings, Tony Clark, Zina Clark, (Darryl), Sybil Dukes (Jonny Dukes) Carolyn Clark, and Victor Clark along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Graveside Service
Soft music
Silent Obituary Reading
Burial
March 7, 2020 2:30 PM
Graveside Memorial Park Cemetery 5668 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38119
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020