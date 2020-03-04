Services
Millington Funeral Home, Inc. - MILLINGTON
7738 Church Street
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-2273
Charlie Clark
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
Graveside Memorial Park Cemetery
5668 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
Charlie William Clark Jr.


1958 - 2020
Charlie William Clark Jr. Obituary
Charlie William Clark Jr.

Feb 27, 1958 - Feb 28, 2020

Charlie William Clark born on February 27, 1958 to the late Charlie and Ethel Clark. Charlie Jr. graduated from Manasas High School class of 1976. Charlie was a pool installation specialist for many years. He leaves to mourn three children Lois Clark (deceased), Shondra Clark, Charles Clark, five grand children - Tyneisha Brooks Charlris Fleming and William Nichols, Dalyn Clark and Briauna Clark. Significant other Mary Anne Williams his Siblings, Tony Clark, Zina Clark, (Darryl), Sybil Dukes (Jonny Dukes) Carolyn Clark, and Victor Clark along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
