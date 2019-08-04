|
|
Charlotte Adair Taylor
Cordova - Charlotte Adair Taylor, born October 23, 1930, passed away in peace on August 1, 2019, and reunited with her late husband, Emmett. Charlotte and Emmett were married in 1949 and enjoyed 63 years of happiness together.
Charlotte was born in New Albany, Mississippi and moved to Memphis at an early age. She attended Treadwell High School and the University of Memphis. She is survived by two sons, Jeff Taylor (Dea) and Greg Taylor (Chicago), three grandchildren, Audrey, Harrison, and Colby, and her new bright shining star, great-grandchild Emersyn. Charlotte was a devout Christian and loved family, tennis, and cooking, and her specialties were salmon croquettes, turnip greens, hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon icebox pie. We would like to give special thanks to her "Tennis Group", the staff and residents of the Kings Daughters and Sons, and Methodist Hospice for their loving care. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, August 5 at Memorial Park with visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 am with the service celebrating her life to begin at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Kings Daughters and Sons Home or to Asbury Methodist Church 2969 S. Mendenhall 38115.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 4, 2019