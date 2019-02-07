Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Second Presbyterian Church
4055 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Presbyterian Church
4055 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Charlotte Ann Brooks DuVall, 66, of Memphis, TN, passed away on February 2, 2019, following a courageous battle against cancer. She was born in Jackson, TN, on June 1, 1952 to Charles Brooks and Mary Ann Bradshaw Brooks. Following her father's death and mother's remarriage when she was a young child, she moved to Selmer, TN, where she was raised on a farm. As an adult, she lived in the Memphis area where she raised her family and worked in medical accounting for 40 years. Most important in her life was her love of the Lord, Jesus Christ. She thoroughly enjoyed studying the Bible - even participating in four Bible studies at one time following her retirement and before she became ill. Charlotte had an infectious laugh, was a steadfast friend, and loved her family fiercely.

She is survived by her husband Larry DuVall of Memphis, TN, daughter Christy Wheeler Paganoni of Arlington, TN, son Nathan DuVall of Memphis, TN, grandsons Jack and Charlie Paganoni, sisters Carol Kennedy (Paul) of Collierville, TN, Donna Kendrick (Meade) of Germantown, TN, and Janet Wagner (Chris) of Jackson, TN, stepson Erick DuVall of Plumerville, AR, and many other beloved family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Brooks and Mary Ann Bradshaw Brooks Bryan, her stepfather Aubrey Bryan, and her grandparents.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8 at Second Presbyterian Church (4055 Poplar Avenue, Memphis) in the Salmon Room at 10:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent to Faith Methodist Church in Oakland, TN, or
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 7, 2019
