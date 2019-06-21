Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Briarwood Community Church
Charlotte "Peggy" Anne Shelton Lancaster

Oakland, TN - Charlotte "Peggy" Anne Shelton Lancaster, age 83, of Oakland, Tennessee passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday June 8, 2019.

Charlotte was born at home in Cambria, Montgomery County, Virginia, on May 17, 1936. She was a retired accountant and a longtime member of Briarwood Community Church.

Charlotte loved her God, her country, her family, her church, her friends and Memphis Tigers football and basketball. She was creative, loved people, loved to laugh, reading, music, shopping, decorating and gardening. She was always up for a challenge. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Elliott Shelton and Charlotte Mae Clark Shelton, as well as her siblings - Juanita Shelton, Robert Shelton, Bernadine Shelton, and John Shelton. She is survived by her sisters, Marie Brown and Ruby Spradling.

She is also survived by her beloved husband of 63 years David Clay Lancaster Sr. and her children: Teresa Mulholland (Dwight), Melissa Hardy (Ronnie) and David Clay Lancaster Jr. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Laura, Zach, Leah, Kat, Bonnie, and Sara as well as 3 great grandchildren: Abel, Gavin and Julian.

A Celebration of Life service is planned at Briarwood Community Church for Sunday, June 23rd at 2 pm in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Charlotte's memory to Briarwood Community Church, 1900 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN, 38016.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 21, 2019
