Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 N Germantown Pky.
Bartlett, TN
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis - Charlotte R. Hogan, age 79, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Mrs. Hogan, was a retired school teacher from Our Lady of Sorrows Elementary School and Shelby County Schools. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, and volunteered her time teaching in prison ministry.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Hogan, her parents; Traverse and Kathryn Read, and two granddaughters; Brooke Christian Monroe and Laura Ashlynn Merz. She is survived by her step-daughters; Teresa Jackson (Jim), Pamela Merz (Paul), five grandchildren; Hayley Keriwala (Parth), James P. Jackson, Kathleen Jackson, William Merz, Cherith Merz, and one brother, Traverse Read III(Peggy).

The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until service time at 10:00 am, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky., Bartlett, TN 38133.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1St Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to the children's ministry at Friendship Baptist Church, 767 Rocky Point Rd Conway, AR 72032.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Hogan family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 27, 2019
