Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Olive Branch, MS - Charlotte Elfriede Lange Stroschein Wright, 92 years old, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the North Delta Hospice House in Southaven, Mississippi. Born on April 7, 1927 in Oberdorla, Germany, Charlotte was the youngest of three children born to Oskar & Friede Lange.

Ms. Wright was a medical technician at St. John's Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri. She was always active in her church, the last being Capleville United Methodist Church here in Memphis. She loved to garden, walking, anything to do with sewing, and according to her autobiography loved to keep a spotless house. More than anything she loved her only grandson Christopher along with the family pets Ginger, Rebel, Heidi, Dude, Molly B., Jules and Vincent.

Along with her parents Ms. Wright was also preceded in death by her sister Marie Hartung; sister-in-law Marie Lange; and husbands Henry A. Stroschein & James Wright.

Her memory lives on with her daughters Barbara Bynum, Margaret Stroschein and Shirley (John) Riddick; grandson Christopher D. Riddick; granddaughter Carrie E. Riddick; and brother Walter Lange and family of France.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, May 28th from 8:30 a.m. until funeral services begin at 10:00 a.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Along with flowers memorials in Charlotte's name may be offered to the . Online condolences and floral gifts may be sent through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 26, 2019
