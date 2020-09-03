1/1
Chellie Bowling Warner
Chellie Bowling Warner

Nesbit, MS - Chellie Bowling Warner, beloved wife of William (Bill) Warner, became an Angel in Heaven on August 31st, 2020 following a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Bowling, her father James Bowling, her brother Jim Bowling and her grandson Justin Isbell.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years Bill Warner, her five children: Roselynn Ganeles of Memphis, TN; Karen (Danny) Isbell of Germantown, TN; Don Warner of Hernando, MS; Linda (Mark) Sosebee of Nesbit, MS and Mark Warner of Germantown, TN; her sister Phyllis Bowling Pangelina of Nesbit, MS; her 15 grandchildren and her 28 great-grandchildren.

Her passion was showering her family with love. Christmas was her most favorite time of year. She and Bill enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, New Orleans and Hawaii. She loved to garden, dance and go to the casinos. She really enjoyed life to the fullest.

She was President of Waterproofing Systems, Inc. Chellie was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Hernando, MS. She will be greatly missed by so many friends and family members.

Her final resting place will be Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery in Memphis, TN. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, PO Box 424, Hernando, MS 38632.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
