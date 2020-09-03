Chellie Bowling WarnerNesbit, MS - Chellie Bowling Warner, beloved wife of William (Bill) Warner, became an Angel in Heaven on August 31st, 2020 following a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Bowling, her father James Bowling, her brother Jim Bowling and her grandson Justin Isbell.She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years Bill Warner, her five children: Roselynn Ganeles of Memphis, TN; Karen (Danny) Isbell of Germantown, TN; Don Warner of Hernando, MS; Linda (Mark) Sosebee of Nesbit, MS and Mark Warner of Germantown, TN; her sister Phyllis Bowling Pangelina of Nesbit, MS; her 15 grandchildren and her 28 great-grandchildren.Her passion was showering her family with love. Christmas was her most favorite time of year. She and Bill enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, New Orleans and Hawaii. She loved to garden, dance and go to the casinos. She really enjoyed life to the fullest.She was President of Waterproofing Systems, Inc. Chellie was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Hernando, MS. She will be greatly missed by so many friends and family members.Her final resting place will be Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery in Memphis, TN. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, PO Box 424, Hernando, MS 38632.