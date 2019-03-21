Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Elm Wood Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Cherri Dougher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherri Y. Dougher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cherri Y. Dougher Obituary
Cherri Y. Dougher

Atoka, TN

Cherri Y. Dougher passed peacefully at home, Monday March 11, 2019 in Atoka TN.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Funderburk and 3 sons Andrew Ferrell, Kevin & Kelly Dougher, 5 Grandchildren, Lauren Funderburk, Mark & Amber Funderburk, Alex & Misty Ferrell, 7 Great Grandchildren, Jaxon & Jayce Funderburk, Dalton & Dylan McCulley, Braiden Ferrell, Tylinn Carter and Mackenzie Ferren.

Family and Friends will gather together for visitation, Saturday March 23, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 at Elm Wood Chapel, followed by graveside service. All Services will be held at Elm Wood Cemetery, Mphs. TN.

Elm Wood Cemetery

824 S. Dudley Street

Memphis TN. 38104

901-774-3213
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.