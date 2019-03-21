|
Cherri Y. Dougher
Atoka, TN
Cherri Y. Dougher passed peacefully at home, Monday March 11, 2019 in Atoka TN.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Funderburk and 3 sons Andrew Ferrell, Kevin & Kelly Dougher, 5 Grandchildren, Lauren Funderburk, Mark & Amber Funderburk, Alex & Misty Ferrell, 7 Great Grandchildren, Jaxon & Jayce Funderburk, Dalton & Dylan McCulley, Braiden Ferrell, Tylinn Carter and Mackenzie Ferren.
Family and Friends will gather together for visitation, Saturday March 23, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 at Elm Wood Chapel, followed by graveside service. All Services will be held at Elm Wood Cemetery, Mphs. TN.
Elm Wood Cemetery
824 S. Dudley Street
Memphis TN. 38104
901-774-3213
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 21, 2019