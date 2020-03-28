|
|
Cheryl Alexander Hobbs
On March 24th, 2020, Heaven gained an angel at the passing of Cheryl Alexander Hobbs. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, she died at home with her children at her side. She was the most compassionate, kind, motivated, loving, and encouraging woman most of us have ever known. She was a Top-Producer with Crye-Leike Realtors, a devoted member of Harvest Church, and a member of her Bible Study group for many years.
She is survived by her children Kelli and Trey Hobbs, and their father Skip Hobbs. She is also survived by her mother Latisha Alexander, siblings Jimmy (Sue) Alexander, Lynda Dilliard, Sandy (Philip) Wilson and many nieces, nephews, and grand-dogs. A memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020