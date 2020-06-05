Cheryl Ann Grosmann Schott



Memphis - Cheryl Ann Grosmann Schott, 52, of Memphis, sales representative for Acosta Sales and Marketing Co., died Tuesday morning, June 2nd, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was born on December 1, 1967, in Memphis, TN.



Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10th, at Forest Hill East Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Rd., with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. and burial immediately afterward.



Cheryl loved her family as well as her longtime friend and companion Mark Gatlin. She loved to travel, especially on vacations with Mark to Cancun and other exotic destinations. A graduate of Craigmont High School, Cheryl was at various times a cheerleader and a basketball player. As a teenager, Cheryl became a very enthusiastic member of the Youth Dept. Clown Squad at St. Stephen United Methodist Church. As a result, she developed a lifelong love of clowns and collected clown art and dolls for many years.



Cheryl leaves her longtime friend, Mark Gatlin, of Olive Branch, MS; a son, Justin Donald Schott of Memphis; her mother, Carol Ann Fletcher McNeel (Tom) of Memphis; her father, David Wayne Grosmann (Kathy) of Indianapolis, IN; her sister, Susan Lynn Johnson, of Memphis; and two brothers, Brett Andrew Grosmann (Stephanie) of Coldwater, MS and John Thomas McNeel (Melissa) of Memphis.



The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Stephen United Methodist Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store