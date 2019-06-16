|
Chester Joseph Lacki, age 95, went to heaven to join the love of his life, Mildred on June 14, 2019. He was born April 3 1924, to Joseph and Anna Sasok Lacki in Cleveland, Ohio.
He dropped out of school in 10th grade to help support his family before joining the Army in 1943, serving three years as a Staff Sergeant in Battery F 41st Coast Artillery Battalion at Fort Hase Ohua, Hawaii. Returning home in Ohio he met a young woman from Huntington, Tennessee, fell in love, and borrowed seven dollars from her to get married in Corinth, Mississippi in 1947. Chester worked at many jobs before settling down in Memphis with a career working as building maintenance for Samuels & Shainberg from the Exchange Building to Poplar Towers returning in 1986. The Lackis were adopted by Bob, Polly, Anthony & Andrea Richards in 1972. They were a little overwhelmed going from no family to a huge family. Chester and Mildred were exponentially loved and will be missed dearly.
Chester leaves behind his caregivers, Bob & Polly Richards, Andrea Kiser (Michael), Anthony Richards (Christine) his extended family, William (Wilma) son Tim Morris, Ted Klonaris (Lisa), Vickie Daniels (John) and kids. Appling Wood Health Care has been home for Chester for four years, where he was adopted by even more people who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10:00 pm to 12:00 pm at Family Funeral Care, 4923 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122 with a Graveside service to follow at 2:30 pm at Liberty All Methodist Cemetery, Old Stage Rd. Huntington, TN 38344.
In lieu of flowers requests that memorial contributions be sent to Liberty All Cemetery Perpetual Care, P.O. Box 825 Huntington, TN 38344 or donors choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.familyfuneralmemphis.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 16, 2019