Chevis D. Parks
Sunrise 8.5.1979
Sunset 2.18.2020
Homegoing Service for Chevis D. Parks Service:
2/22/2020 @12:00pm
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church 5960 Pleasant Hill Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
Burial:
Memorial Park Southwoods 5485 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, Tn 38125
Repast:
St.Paul M. B.Fellowship Hall is 5960 Pleasant Hill Rd. Olive Branch, MS 38654
Wake:
2/21/2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church 10115 Lamar Ave Olive Brach, MS 38654
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020