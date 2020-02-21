Services
Chevis D. Parks

Chevis D. Parks Obituary
Chevis D. Parks

Sunrise 8.5.1979

Sunset 2.18.2020

Homegoing Service for Chevis D. Parks Service:

2/22/2020 @12:00pm

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church 5960 Pleasant Hill Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Burial:

Memorial Park Southwoods 5485 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, Tn 38125

Repast:

St.Paul M. B.Fellowship Hall is 5960 Pleasant Hill Rd. Olive Branch, MS 38654

Wake:

2/21/2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church 10115 Lamar Ave Olive Brach, MS 38654
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
