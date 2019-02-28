|
|
Chew Sawyer Shannon
Memphis, TN
Chew Sawyer Shannon, 67, peacefully slept away to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He passed away at home lying beside his wife, Carolyn Jessemy Shannon. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee on August 31, 1951 to Joseph Perry Shannon, Sr., and Othella Sawyer Shannon. Mr. Shannon accepted Christ at a young age at Mt. Olive AME Church. He graduated from Hamilton High School in Memphis and continued his education at Brown University in Rhode Island, where he received an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering. He married the love of his life, Carolyn, on March 4, 1978. They remained married for 41 years and to this union four children were born. His love for engineering propelled him to devote 40 years of his life to the profession: seven years as a telephone engineer at South Central Bell (AT&T) and 33 years as a Streetlighting Engineer at Memphis, Light, Gas & Water Division (MLGW). His life's philosophy was: "Do all to the best of your ability and always help others."
His proudest moments in life were attending his children's graduations from top universities. Three children graduated from Harvard University and one graduated from Howard University. He also enjoyed being a member of Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Victoria (Rohan); three sons, Chew II (Ciera), Charles (Faith), and Christopher (Cara); his brother, Joseph Shannon, Jr.; his niece, Marshelle Harper; seven grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
There will be two visitations held. A first visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home at 12 S. Parkway W., Memphis, Tennessee 38109. A second visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road E, Southaven, Mississippi 38671.
Funeral services will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road E, Southaven, Mississippi 38671, with Pastor Bartholomew Orr, officiating and the repast immediately following.
The burial will take place on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38104.
Visit the website www.chewshannon.com for more information and to leave remembrances and photos.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019