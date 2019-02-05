|
Chris Chrisman
Winterset, IA
Clyde "Chris" Chrisman, 88, of Winterset, Iowa went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 1, 2019.
A visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 8, at the church, with burial and military honors in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the and/or . Online condolences can be left at ochiltree.com.
Clyde Eugene Chrisman, son of Clyde Lester and Edith (Gaswint) Chrisman, was born November 19, 1930 in Ottawa County, Kansas. He graduated from Bennington High School in 1948 and was united in marriage with Shirley "Ruth" McCracken on June 17, 1951 in Memphis, Tennessee. He enlisted in the Navy in 1948 and served for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley "Ruth" Chrisman of Winterset; three children, Michael Chrisman of Memphis; Mary (Dan) Terry of Winterset; David (Karen) Chrisman of Dyersburg, TN; ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn (Courtney) Temple; Steve (Pat) Chrisman; Roy Chrisman all of Salina, KS; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family treasured their special friendship with the Bassett family through the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale (Bernice) Chrisman, James (Wanda) Chrisman; and a grandson-in-law, Brian Churchill.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 5, 2019