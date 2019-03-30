Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Chris Ferrante
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Chris Ferrante Obituary
Chris Ferrante

Memphis, TN

Chris Ferrante, age 89, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Sunday March 24, 2019. Chris retired from University of Tennessee at Memphis. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Phyllis Ferrante, his daughter, Carol Raspberry (Larry), his sons Michael and Mark (Lynda) Ferrante and Tracy Gossett (Jemma), 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A graveside service for Chris will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. In lieu of flowers gifts in memory may be offered to St. Jude

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Ferrante family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 30, 2019
