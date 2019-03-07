|
Chris Theoharis Barkley
Collierville, TN
Chris Theoharis Barkley, 58, of Collierville, TN passed peacefully into God's embrace on March 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Chris leaves her husband of 24 years, Jim Barkley, brother Ross Theoharis, sister Kathy Theoharis (Grace Hall), step sons Leon (Carolyn Blondin) and Andrew Barkley, granddaughter Lydia and nephew Nicholas Hall.
In addition to her family, she leaves many friends, her colleagues at St. Jude where she was employed for over 20 years, and her family of faith at Collierville Presbyterian Church. All of whom provided unwavering support and love during her journey.
Her strong Christian faith was reflected in her kind, caring spirit which touched so many.
She will be missed
The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff at Methodist Hospice Residence for the compassionate care they provided during her final days.
A memorial service to celebrate Chris' life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Collierville Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 7, 2019