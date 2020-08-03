1/1
Christal Brewer Frazier
Christal Brewer Frazier

Christal Brewer Frazier, 95, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home in Southaven. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Bill Frazier. Survivors include her daughters, Lynn Pruitt (Tony), Johnnie Willard (Leeroy), Jo Nickels, Bonnie Harwell; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Sadie Aldridge. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Hill Memorial Park South. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice. www.foresthillfh.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
