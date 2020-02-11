|
|
Christine Buxton
Southaven - Christine Ruby Buxton, 82, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Southaven, Mississippi. Mrs. Buxton was a member of Christ View Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Mr. Glenn W. Buxton Jr. Survivors include her son, Glenn W. Buxton III (Rita) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, grandchildren; Brooke Ansley (Ron) of Memphis, Tennessee, and Glenn W. "Bubba" Buxton IV (Candice), great-grandchildren, Hudson and Hayes Ansley, and siblings; Lawrence Orville Martin (Linda) of Morgantown, WV, Alvin Lee Martin of Walkersville, WV, Charles Howard Martin of Morgantown, WV, Stella Louise Wiles (Richard) of Morgantown, WV, Mary Juanita Wolfe of Chester, VA, and Edith May Bryant (James) of Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the at https://www.kidney.org/support or Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation at https://tunnel2towers.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020