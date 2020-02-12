|
Christine Clifton Jackson Wallace
Memphis - Christine Clifton Jackson Wallace passed away in her sleep at home in Memphis, Tennessee surrounded by family on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was 93.
Christine was born on November 17, 1926, in Harrisburg Arkansas. She remembered a happy childhood spent in the Harrisburg, Waldenburg, and Weiner area during the depression with her parents, siblings, grandparents and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. As a teenager, the family moved to Corning Arkansas where she graduated from Corning High School. At age 18 she worked in St. Louis, Mo in factories related to the war effort at the end of WWII.
After high school, Christine studied bookkeeping in Memphis and worked in accounting firms for over 20 years before retirement, with a break to raise her family. She met her future husband, Lawrence Carlton Wallace, in business school. They married in 1948 and spent a life together for 62 years before his death in 2010. They raised four sons: William Lawrence, Richard Carlton, Steven Gerald, and James Michael. Richard (Ricky) passed away at age 22, leaving behind a wife Cindy, and a daughter Diane.
Christine's first and highest priority was her family. She was extremely proud of her Jackson-Clifton heritage and was especially attentive to the children and young adults in her extended family; frequently being there when guidance was needed, being a teacher of life lessons, and serving as a moral compass during our formative years.
Christine is survived by her brother, Donald Jackson of Corning, AR; her sisters-in-law: Kathryn Williams of Fort Smith, AR, and Janet Wallace of Memphis, and a brother in law, Mr. and Mrs. James Wallace in Waverly, Tennessee. She has five grandchildren (Diane, Brian, Joe, Christy, and Eva) and three great-grandchildren (Kristen, Jared, and Olivia). Her influence and love enveloped all members of her extended family and many friends.
Visitation was Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Rev. John Michael officiating. Burial was at Corning Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020