Christine Littlejohn
Earle, AR - Christine Brown Littlejohn "Mammy" of Earle, AR has moved to her new heavenly home on July 6, 2019. Born on July 28, 1919 in Memphis, TN she lived for her lord and savior, her loving family and for the Earle Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernice Littlejohn and son Joe Littlejohn. Mammy had three loving children Bobby (Donna) Littlejohn, Joe (Sharron) Littlejohn and Becky (Larry) Miller. She had 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Mammy was a pillar in her community and an ideal matriarch to our family.
Mammy's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with a 10 AM Visitation and 11 AM Funeral being held at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis. A full obituary and service details can be found online at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 10, 2019