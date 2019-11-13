|
|
Christine Mantanona
Christine D. Mantanona was born in Phenix City, Alabama on April 30,1934. She spent her life in service to Jesus Christ, whom she adored, and professed as her savior from an early age. Having run a long race upon this earth, she crossed over into eternal life at 8:22 PM on November 9, 2019.
She leaves behind two children, Marc & Lisa, six grandchildren, Jared, Austin, Alessandra, Nicholas, Avery, and Julius Sr., five great grandchildren, Julius Jr., Alyssa, Jaiden, Jaeana, and Milan. She also leaves behind close cousins Bernard and Linda Chambers, and multiple other cousins and in-laws. Her parents James and Mildred Shannon preceded her in death in 2003 and 2008.
The family has made arrangements with J.E. Herndon Funeral Home. Visitation is on Saturday at 9:00 AM on November 16, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, followed by the funeral mass at 10:AM. The Cathedral is located at 1695 Central Avenue in Memphis, TN, 38104. Burial is at Calvary Cemetary on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019