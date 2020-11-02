Christine "Chris" McDonald Wilson



Memphis - Christine "Chris" McDonald Wilson, 70, of Memphis and Uvita, Costa Rica passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She spent her last days in the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House receiving loving care from the excellent nurses and staff. Chris was born in Camden, AR. She received a Master's of Psychology from the University of Memphis while working as a case worker for the Department of Human Services. During this time, she met her husband of 45 years, Richard "Rich" O. Wilson, Jr. of Memphis.



Chris lived out her dream of having a family, supporting her friends and finding success in her many professional pursuits. She wore many hats and engaged in a variety of careers including a psychological examiner, Lamaze childbirth instructor, realtor and small business owner/operator of a Relax the Back store. Chris also had many personal interests including traveling, reading and bird watching; all of which led her to Costa Rica. There she oversaw the construction of their beautiful home in 2010 where she and Richard spent the last years of her life. Chris had a keen intellect and sense of humor. She had a tremendous light that shone brightly through the way she nurtured and cared for her family and friends in Memphis, Costa Rica and beyond. The outpouring of love and support she and her family received from so many people during this difficult time is a testament to the life she led.



She is survived by her husband, Rich, sons Richard "Mac" McDonald Wilson and his wife Nicoleta of Monterey, CA; Augustus "Gus" Hart Wilson and his wife Meredith, of Memphis; and Samuel "Sam" West Wilson and his wife Jennifer of Atlanta; her two grandchildren, Kelia Liann Wilson of Memphis and Poppy Elizabeth Wilson of Atlanta; her cousins, Sandra and Tifney Shelton of Los Angeles, CA; and her mother-in-law Barbara Hart Wilson of Memphis. She is preceded in death by her parents, Deloyse and W.T. McDonald of Camden, Ark.



Chris will be cremated (Family Funeral Care, Memphis) and her ashes spread in the special places that she loved in Memphis and Uvita, Costa Rica. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to MIFA or Los Valientes de Costa Rica (Banco de Costa Rica; Swift #-BCRICSJ; Iban-CR87015202001174234653; ID-3-002-693353)









