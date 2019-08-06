Services
Superior Funeral Home
460 E McLemore
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 327-2503
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Superior Funeral Home
460 E. McLemore Ave.
Memphis, TN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Superior Funeral Home
460 E. McLemore Ave.
Memphis, TN
1978 - 2019
Christopher George Bean Obituary
Christopher George Bean

Memphis - Christopher George Bean, 41, of Memphis, TN, who was a beloved son, brother, uncle and special friend, departed this earthly life peacefully in his home on August 1, 2019. Chris was a gentle giant, full of joy and euphoric energy. He learned at an early age that true wealth was with Christ, family, friendship, love, laughter and FOOTBALL!

Visitation will be Friday, August 9th from 4pm-7pm. A celebration of Christopher's life will be Saturday, August 10th at 1pm. Both services will be held at Superior Funeral Home, 460 E. McLemore Ave. 38106.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 6, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
