Christopher K. Marquez, 1965-2020 of Memphis TN died Thursday morning, October 29th at home from cancer. Christopher was employed by Molly's La Casita in Midtown for the last 6 years. He and his partner were former owners of Nocturnal Club in Midtown 2007-2012. He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Douglas Fruitt, a half-sister, Robyn Rowe of Mexica Texas and a half-sister Linda Sotello of Alhambra California. He is preceded in death by his Father Eddie Marquez and Mother Kay Rowe.









