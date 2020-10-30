1/
Christopher K. Marquez
Christopher K. Marquez

Christopher K. Marquez, 1965-2020 of Memphis TN died Thursday morning, October 29th at home from cancer. Christopher was employed by Molly's La Casita in Midtown for the last 6 years. He and his partner were former owners of Nocturnal Club in Midtown 2007-2012. He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Douglas Fruitt, a half-sister, Robyn Rowe of Mexica Texas and a half-sister Linda Sotello of Alhambra California. He is preceded in death by his Father Eddie Marquez and Mother Kay Rowe.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
