Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christopher Robin "Rob" Smith


Christopher Robin "Rob" Smith

Memphis - Christopher Robin "Rob" Smith, 49, passed away May 14, 2019 at his home in Memphis. He was a great brother and friend, always willing to help and quick to show appreciation for the even the simplest acts of kindness shown to him. Rob was a Level III CNC Machinist with Competition Cams, and an enthusiast of Volkswagen vans, model cars and cooking. He is survived by his sister, Lisa McCarver (Mike), brother, Jason Lusk (Jamie), nephews, Adam Rushing and Darrion Littlejohn, and Aunts, Brenda Thompson and Sharon Clark.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Avenue Extended, Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 19, 2019
