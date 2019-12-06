|
Christy Meyer Brandon
Germantown -
Hallelujah!
Chris went to meet her Savior face-to-face on December 4, 2019.
What a blessing she has been to so many in her family life, her circle of friends, and acquaintances. She will be deeply missed as CooCoo, Mom, Sweetie, and Chris; but she would say to all "Don't cry for me. I am at rest - no more pain, no tears, no more night."
Born 1/11/50 in St. Louis, MO, to Beth and Ira Meyer, her family moved to Memphis in 1957. She came to Germantown School as a junior high student and soon met her future husband and best friend, Steve. They were married on 12/18/70. Three sons (Stephen, Evan, and Christopher) and seven grandchildren followed. In addition to being a diligent and loving mom and wife, she has always been the center of the family's fun and laughter.
She is survived by her husband, Steve, her sons and their wives, her brother, Keith Meyer (Renee), her sister, Carol Meyer, and her seven grandchildren: Jack, Sam, Syd, Bubs, Jae, JP, and Emmy.
Visitation will be held at Bellevue Baptist Church on Monday, December 9, at 1pm, with a memorial service to follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift to The Gideons International or to Bellevue Baptist Church, for use in its Bibles for China ministry.
