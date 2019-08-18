|
Cindy Heuer Green
Cordova - Cindy Heuer Green, 64, went home to be with the Lord August 11, 2019. She was born July 3, 1955. A vibrant beautiful personality, Cindy was a wonderful homemaker, gardener, artist, and someone full of life who enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her pets. Cindy was an active member of Cordova Presbyterian Church where she performed in the choir as well as served as a ruling Elder on the Session. She was also involved in church fellowship as well as active in mission. She volunteered with the Mid-South Transplant Foundation where she shared her story with local nurses and healthcare workers to help understand donation from a patient's perspective. She was a graduate of Virgil I. Grissom High School in Huntsville, Al, where she sang in the choir and was friend of many. She was a partner at Environmental Test and Balance Co., a significant family business that serves major medical and corporate institutes in Memphis as well as worked as an artist for the Yellow Pages. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter H. Green of Cordova, TN, daughter Emily Green of Cordova, TN, father David A. Heuer of Houston, TX, step-father James E. Westom of Houston, TX, brother Bryan S. Heuer of League City, TX, and grand-mother Gertrude Heuer of Algoma, WI. She is survived by her mother, Judith P. Heuer of Houston, TX, her sisters Carrie Ganter (Curtis) of Green Bay, WI and Kim Owens (Brent Jones) of League City, TX, sons Joshua Green (Jayme) and Nicholas Green of the Memphis area, and also Sean Green (Carol), Lisa Green Taylor (Tom) of the Memphis area, grandchildren Lindsey Burcham (Nick), Evan Thompson, Craig Thompson (Kelly), Elisabeth Green, Olivia Green and Bennett Green, all of the Memphis area as well as many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and very dear friends. Visitation will be at Cordova Presbyterian Church, Wednesday August 21 at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment at Cordova Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Mid-South Transplant Foundation or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 18, 2019