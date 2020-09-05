1/
Claire Mae Mosley
Claire Mae Mosley

December 22, 1928 -

August 5, 2020

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Mrs. Claire Mae Midyett Mosley passed away at the age of 91. Claire was born on December 22, 1928 in Kenton, TN. She was the fifth of seven children born to John William and Nina Capps Midyett.

Born in Kenton, Claire also lived in Jackson, Covington and Bartlett, TN where she was an active member of Church of Christ churches, most recently attending Quail Ridge. She was passionate about the Lord. She loved to laugh, her laughter and her smile will be greatly missed.

Claire was preceded in death by her husband, John Graydon Mosley; and siblings, Velma Josephine Smith, Marshall Hinton Midyett, LaVera Ruth Ehl, and Orville Lloyd Midyett. She is survived by two sisters, Wilma Sue Bowen (Clyde) and Frances Aileen Williams; three stepchildren, Kim Mosley, Stacey Mosley, Eric Mosley; along with many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

A graveside service will be held At Sunnyside Cemetery in Kenton,, TN at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
