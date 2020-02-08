|
|
Clara M. Cox Murphy, 92, went to be with the Lord Wednesday February 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanie A Murphy Jr., her parents Claudia V. and William E. Cox and her brother, William L. Cox. She leaves behind her 2 daughters, Diane W. Isaac (Jerry) and Donna M. Andrews (Wayne); 4 grandsons, Jeremy E. Isaac (Kristin), Jordan A. Isaac (Hayley), Tyler W. Andrews, and Brad M. Andrews (Ashley); 3 great-grandchildren, Kinley and Kasen Andrews and Rowan Isaac. Clara was born a farm girl in Lauderdale County, 7 miles from Ripley, TN. On January 18, 1928. She worked in the fields alongside, her Mom, Dad and Brother. That's why she had the strength and stamina of an ox even in such a petite frame. She could run circles around all her family. She moved to Memphis in the early 1950's where she met her husband on a blind date, and they were married for 63 years. She was a great cook (best potato salad, roast and chocolate cake), meticulous homemaker (every day had a particular chore) and really enjoyed being outside doing yard work (no leaf in that yard). She had beautiful roses, (one of which she kept alive since her own mother gave it to her when she moved into their first house in 1955) Azaleas, and a huge cherry tree. She loved her cats and took in many strays. She loved her church, Cherokee Baptist, of which she was a lifelong member and where she came to know Jesus. She not only loved but adored her husband, her 2 daughters and 4 grandsons, who called her Bobo, and her 3 great-grandchildren. We were so blessed to have been loved and adored by her.
A special thank you to the Pointe at Kirby Gate for the care and love that she received there. They will tell you that Ms. Clara loved to dance every chance she got. Also a special thanks to Compassus Hospice Care. Flowers may be sent to Memorial Park Funeral Home, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to because she loved children so much.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, February 10 from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020