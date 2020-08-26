Claranetta L. Batts



Claranetta L. Batts 76, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 in her home. She is survived by her devoted husband, Moses Batts; her daughters, Michelle Batts and Phyllis Simmons (late Ricky Simmons); her grandchildren, Brandon (Andrea) Simmons and Jasmine Mitchell; her great granddaughters, Hayden and Ava Simmons. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 1st at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church 2291 Chelsea Ave. Memphis, TN 38108 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2nd at New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Rd. Memphis, TN 38109 at 12:00 p.m. Masks will be required.









