Clare Marie Pascal
Cordova, Tennessee - Clare Marie Pascal, 86, died September 21, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee.
She was born in Memphis on September 5, 1934, the only child of Charles and Rose Schwartz. She attended St. Thomas and Sacred Heart Schools. After moving to Chicago, she met and married her husband of 63 years, Lester Pascal. They soon settled down in Memphis where they raised their family and where Clare was a member of many organizations, including Madonna Circle and Ladies Auxiliary for Knights of Columbus.
In addition to her husband, Les, she leaves behind three children, Michael Pascal (Carol), Robert Pascal (Leslie), and Leslie Parker (Randy); and seven grandchildren: Nicholas Pascal, Joseph Pascal (Shelby), Avery Pascal, Willoughby Parker (Aurélie), Sarah-Clare Parker, Bronwyn "Bonnie" Pascal and Phillip Pascal. She also leaves behind her cousin, Fr. Frank Uter.
Clare loved antiques, reading, and history and was a great storyteller. She adored her grandchildren.
Our family wishes to thank SOS
Serving Our Seniors and express our gratitude to Sabrina Cathy who helped cared for Clare in the final years of her life.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 11:30-12:30 at Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, with a funeral mass immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul-Memphis.