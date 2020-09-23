1/1
Clare Marie Pascal
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clare's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clare Marie Pascal

Cordova, Tennessee - Clare Marie Pascal, 86, died September 21, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee.

She was born in Memphis on September 5, 1934, the only child of Charles and Rose Schwartz. She attended St. Thomas and Sacred Heart Schools. After moving to Chicago, she met and married her husband of 63 years, Lester Pascal. They soon settled down in Memphis where they raised their family and where Clare was a member of many organizations, including Madonna Circle and Ladies Auxiliary for Knights of Columbus.

In addition to her husband, Les, she leaves behind three children, Michael Pascal (Carol), Robert Pascal (Leslie), and Leslie Parker (Randy); and seven grandchildren: Nicholas Pascal, Joseph Pascal (Shelby), Avery Pascal, Willoughby Parker (Aurélie), Sarah-Clare Parker, Bronwyn "Bonnie" Pascal and Phillip Pascal. She also leaves behind her cousin, Fr. Frank Uter.

Clare loved antiques, reading, and history and was a great storyteller. She adored her grandchildren.

Our family wishes to thank SOS Serving Our Seniors and express our gratitude to Sabrina Cathy who helped cared for Clare in the final years of her life.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 11:30-12:30 at Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, with a funeral mass immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul-Memphis.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved