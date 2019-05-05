|
Clarence Edward Smith, 82, of Southaven, Mississippi died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Baptist DeSoto Hospital.
Mr. Smith was born on August 15, 1936 to Ola Mae and Sam Berry Smith, and raised in Wilson, Arkansas. He was the founder of Beneficial Builders, an avid sports fan his favorite teams were the Tennessee Vols and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a member of Maples Memorial United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Berry Smith and Ola Mae Smith, a brother, Robert Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna Ruth Felts Smith of Southaven, MS; a daughter, Pam Montgomery of Tupelo, MS; two sons, Marty Smith of Olive Branch, MS; and Rusty Smith of Hernando, MS; grandchildren, Paul Tucker (Melanee) of New Braunfels, TX; Abby Ezell (Lane) of Tupelo, MS; Brandon Smith and Laura Smith of Hernando, MS; two great grandchildren, JP Tucker of New Braunfels, TX and Lincoln Ezell of Tupelo, MS; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas with graveside services following at 3:00 PM at Louise Chapel Cemetery in Joiner, Arkansas.
On-line guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019