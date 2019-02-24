Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
For more information about
Clarence Heist
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Heist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Leon Heist Jr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence Leon Heist Jr. Obituary
Clarence Leon Heist, Jr.

Germantown, TN

Clarence Leon Heist, Jr., 90, passed away February 18, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and an avid photographer who retired from Eastman Kodak Company.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorraine Conway. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years Lorraine Heist; son, Edward Gearheart; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now