|
|
Clarence Leon Heist, Jr.
Germantown, TN
Clarence Leon Heist, Jr., 90, passed away February 18, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and an avid photographer who retired from Eastman Kodak Company.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorraine Conway. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years Lorraine Heist; son, Edward Gearheart; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 24, 2019