Services
Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes
18020 U.S. Highway 64
Somerville, TN 38068
(901) 465-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes
18020 U.S. Highway 64
Somerville, TN 38068
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes
18020 U.S. Highway 64
Somerville, TN 38068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Pattat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence "Rod" Pattat


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence "Rod" Pattat Obituary
Clarence "Rod" Pattat

Fayette County, TN

Clarence Nimrod "Rod" Pattat, age 68, resident of Fayette County, Tennessee and husband of the late Mary Katherine "Patty" McNeill Pattat, departed this life Thursday morning, April 11, 2019 at National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Funeral Services for Mr. Pattat will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery in the Bethlehem Community of Fayette County. A visitation for Mr. Pattat will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Mr. Pattat is survived by his daughter, Carrie Pattat Furman (Robert) of Mandeville, LA; his son, John McNeill Pattat (Anne Marie Rouse Pattat) of Somerville, TN; his father, Harold S. Pattat, Sr. of Somerville, TN; his brother, Harold S. Pattat, Jr. (Kay) of Somerville, TN; and twelve grandchildren.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries