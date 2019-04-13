|
|
Clarence "Rod" Pattat
Fayette County, TN
Clarence Nimrod "Rod" Pattat, age 68, resident of Fayette County, Tennessee and husband of the late Mary Katherine "Patty" McNeill Pattat, departed this life Thursday morning, April 11, 2019 at National HealthCare Center in Somerville.
Funeral Services for Mr. Pattat will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery in the Bethlehem Community of Fayette County. A visitation for Mr. Pattat will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.
Mr. Pattat is survived by his daughter, Carrie Pattat Furman (Robert) of Mandeville, LA; his son, John McNeill Pattat (Anne Marie Rouse Pattat) of Somerville, TN; his father, Harold S. Pattat, Sr. of Somerville, TN; his brother, Harold S. Pattat, Jr. (Kay) of Somerville, TN; and twelve grandchildren.
The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 13, 2019