Clarence William Moody Jr.
Clarence William Moody, Jr.

Brookhaven, GA - Clarence William (Bill) Moody, Jr. of Memphis and Atlanta, passed away Sept. 28, 2020, after an extended illness. After graduating from Memphis State University, he started working in the family business, Clarence Moody's Casual Furniture. Even with two full careers over his lifetime—in management positions at IBM and as an escrow officer at International Escrow Services—Bill made time to be active in the arts community. He performed with the Nashville Symphony Chorus, the Colson Chorale in Nashville and Atlanta, and the Choral Guild of Atlanta, where he served as its Chairman of the Board of Directors for several years. He also served on the board of Chorus America.

Bill is predeceased by his parents, Clarence William Moody, Sr and Dorothy Lary Moody. He is survived by his sister, Pat, in Memphis; his husband, Hal Brown III; and a family of friends around the country. For more details about Bill's life, family and accomplishments, see the full obituary at: www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the music program at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
