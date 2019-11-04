Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Claude J. McAtee Jr.

Claude J. McAtee Jr. Obituary
Claude J. McAtee, Jr.

Bartlett - Claude J. McAtee, Jr. age 79 of Bartlett, TN, passed away November 3, 2019. He was a Plumbing, Heating and Air Mechanical Engineer, and he enjoyed restoring classic cars. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Linda K. McAtee; two daughters, Amy Casper and Laura Johnson and four grandchildren, Jones Casper, Holland Casper, Ethan Johnson and Addison Johnson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service to begin at 2:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
