Claude Kelso Fisackerly, Jr.



Memphis - Claude Kelso (Kelly) Fisackerly, Jr., of Memphis, 87, died on May 8, 2020. Kelly was born on March 15, 1933, in Greenwood, MS to Claude Kelso Fisackerly, Sr., and Florence Brinton Fisackerly.



Kelly received his education at Blaine Consolidated and Sunflower Agricultural High School in MS and Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, TN. He graduated from Mississippi State College in Starkville in 1955. After farming cotton, cattle and soybeans in the Delta he moved to Big Shelby to trade commodities. 'Big Daddy' loved people, land, cattle, and the Mississippi Delta. An avid 'short' storyteller with a penchant for American history he had a unique perspective and endeared himself to many.



Survivors include: his wife of 40 years, Diana Rieke Hoehn Fisackerly, and children Linda Hoehn Waters (Andy) of Simpsonville, SC and Tim Hoehn (Marie) of Slidell, LA; his former wife, Helen Byars Jenkins of Indianola, MS, and children, Grace Anne Morrison (Cooper) of Germantown, TN, Claude Fisackerly of Philadelphia, MS, and Florence Brooks (Burt) of Rockville, VA; one brother, Howard Eugene Fisackerly (Doris) of Columbus, MS; 17 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Haley Fisackerly, and two children, Tommy Hoehn, Jr., and Debbie Hoehn.



Arrangements are pending. Memorials may be sent to Church of the Holy Communion, 4645 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38117.









