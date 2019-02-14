Claude Martin Chisholm



Claude Martin Chisholm, 66, passed away on February 7, 2019. Claude was born in Wichita to Selby & Naomi Chisholm, both who have passed on. He was a wonderful brother to Karen Liby and Kemper Chisholm of the Wichita area. He was an incredibly beloved father to his only child, Shelby Rene'e Chisholm of Charleston SC. He was adored by his nieces and nephews along with the great nieces and nephews he had as family. Claude was a graduate of Rosehill High School in Rosehill, Kansas. He earned a dual college degree in teaching instrumental music & voice from Friends University, he was privileged to belong to the world renown Singing Quakers while there. He moved to Memphis in 1976 to pursue a Master's degree and remained until his death. Mr. Chisholm was a faithful member of Bellevue Baptist church since 1976; he was known to have played there all the way up until the church services the Sunday before his Home Going. He taught music in many schools in Tennessee and Mississippi. After leaving teaching in 1994, he rendered his talent to the Shelby County schools instrumental repair shop. He was featured in the Commercial Appeal newspaper for his excellent craftsmanship in instrument repair. People said God broke the mold when Claude was created; he was truly one of a kind. Claude was gifted with an amazing musical talent, he played and sang in many local big bands. He played for the Shriners, Memphis Knights, and Swingtime Explosion for enjoyment alone. He was undoubtedly appreciated by everyone who heard his tunes and musical style. He will be sorely missed by his band mates and coworkers. Besides being a man of music, he was also a talented mechanic. He was often a blessing to others in times of need. His hobbies also included large flying model airplanes and restoring racing street cars. All his cars were all named, and if this hobby was known to people; they knew his favorite vehicle was Edna. Edna was a 1965 Chevy Nova that was originally cherry red. For Claude's family, friends, coworkers and acquaintances, you knew you were truly blessed to have known him. The visitation will be held in the Pollard Chapel at Bellevue Baptist Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 14th. The service will begin at 6 p.m. Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019