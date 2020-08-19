1/
Claudea Eloise Jackson Davis
1952 - 2020
Claudea Eloise Jackson Davis

Memphis - Claudea Eloise Jackson Davis, 67, passed away on August 13, 2020 in her home. She graduated from Mitchell High School in Memphis, Tennessee in 1970. She retired from AT&T as an Account Service Representative after 24 years of service. Claudea was born December 25, 1952, to Earl and Eloise Miller Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Raymond Jackson. She leaves to mourn her passing and to cherish her memory - her brothers, Frederick Jackson, Michiel Jackson, Edward Jackson (Nedra) and Gilbert Jackson; her sisters, Peggy Jackson and Barbara Jackson Kelly (Karl); her daughters, Angela Nicole Davis Body (Christopher) and Tamara Monique Davis; grandchildren, Christopher Body II, Carrington Body, Caliyah Body, Chayse Body, Cortland Body and great-grand child, Christopher Body III; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian burial will held be at 12:00 noon, Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1169 Kerr Avenue, Memphis, TN 38106.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home
1638 Sycamore View Road
Memphis, TN 38134
(901) 379-0861
