Claudette E. White
Claudette E. White, well respected and long-standing fixture in Memphis education, youth development, and lifelong Lutheran departed this world Monday, December 2, 2019.
As a kindergarten teacher at Dunn Avenue during the '70s and a Park Commissioner at nearby Lincoln Park during the summer, Mrs. White remained well-loved decades afterward. Till this day, she is still recognized by adults she taught or spent the summer with during their youth. Before becoming "the face of the Memphis Board of Education (MBE)," Mrs. White mastered off-set printing in a special education program to the extent the manufacturer would call her for troubleshooting. In her later years, she accepted a receptionist position at the MBE, becoming its face as she was the very first person you met when entering the building. Reportedly always with a warm welcome, her famous smile and genuine "how may I help you?"
Born on Saint Croix USVI, Mrs. White grew up in New York City Manhattan Island's Harlem neighborhood with her then extended family. Raised to respect honest hard work, Claudette maintained this trait throughout her life. After marrying Charles White, she moved with him to her second adopted hometown, Memphis, TN. Very much loved Mrs. White is the "Everybody's Mother" figure central in so many communities with the exception her's is as big as a city reaching around the world.
Claudette White is preceded by daughters Lillian E. Bridgwater and Monica E. White. She leaves her husband Charles L. White, son Drexel A. Chrestersen White (beloved daughter-in-law Pamela), brother Carl Christersen (beloved sister-in-law America), a dear son-in-law, Ralph Bridgewater, grandson Carl Davis (cherished granddaughter Monica), step-brothers Junior, Lloyd and Cedric, step-sisters Etris, Clarice, Doris and a host of family and friends morning her absence but continue to be inspired by her.
Memorial services will be held, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church | 4327 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38116 at 11:00 am.
Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.
901-452-7331
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019