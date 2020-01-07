Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Claudia Hubbard Rutkauskas Obituary
Claudia Hubbard Rutkauskas

Memphis - We are saddened to announce the death of Claudia Hubbard Rutkauskas. She fought valiantly and was loved and respected by many. She retired from Rhodes College and was active in many aspects of the Arts throughout her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Aileen Hubbard, and her brother, Dave Hubbard. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, John Rutkauskas; her daughters Denise Norden (Ed), Paula Akers (Donnie Wells), and Claire Rutkauskas (Jenni Nettleton); her grandchildren, Tony Messina, Josh Messina (Amanda) and Jolyn Elmore (Justin); and great-granddaughter, Erabella Messina. Memoriams can be made to the Shady Grove Presbyterian Church or to the American Porphyria Foundation. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8th at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Her service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9th at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
