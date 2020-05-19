Claudia M. Branch



Memphis - Claudia M. Branch of Memphis, accepted her wings Friday, May 15, at home surrounded by her family. Claudia graduated from Manassas High School and received a bachelor's degree from Tennessee State University. She also obtained a Master's of Teaching degree from Wayne State University. She moved to Detroit, Michigan where she taught first grade at Jones Elementary School for over 30 years.



Claudia was a member of Justice, Unity, Generosity, and Service, Incorporated (JUGS, Inc.) and Phi Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Claudia attended Mississippi Christian Church where she was active in outreach ministries. Claudia loved to laugh, travel, dance, and was an avid lover of music.



Claudia is survived by her sisters, Juanita (William) Richardson and Carolyn Branch, brother, Augusta (Jackie) Mayo, niece, Oneka Richardson and nephew, Keith (Elena) Richardson all from Memphis, TN; two special aunts, Evelyn Chambers of Kalamazoo, MI and Gertrude Jones of Bartlett, TN, and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church scholarships in her name to be awarded to a high school graduate seeking a degree in education.









