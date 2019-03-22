|
|
Clay J. Phillips, Jr.
Memphis, TN
Clay J. Phillips, Jr. 83, died March 18, 2019. He was a retired teacher and administrator for the Memphis City Schools and teacher for Grace St. Luke's. He loved volunteering for the Memphis Zoo. He was preceded in death by his wife Gay C Phillips. He will be greatly missed by his son Clay "Jay" Phillips, lll, his daughter Kay Phillips, his grandsons, Jordan and Jonathan Phillips and his kitties Red and Babykins. Services will be held at Grace St. Luke's Church on March 28, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church Health Center and The House of Mews would be appreciated.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 22, 2019