Clelah McKenzie Kellogg died on Thursday, October 17th in Pensacola, FL. She was born in Stuttgart, AR on August 15th 1921. She graduated from South Side High School in Memphis. From an early age, she was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Memphis.
After high school, she worked in the newsroom at the local Memphis newspaper with some of the wonderful reporters of the late 1930's, as she graduated early. Afterwards, she was the china and crystal buyer at Goldsmith Department Store. Later she became the first Erno Laszlo cosmetic consultant at Goldsmith's. From there she began to train tellers and officers at First National Bank, before women could become officers. She and her second husband wrote the training manual for another Memphis Bank.
She moved to Florida with him and they both were officers in several different banks over the next years. When she retired she was finally a training officer. During retirement, they toured the country in the motor home that they customized.
Survivors include: daughter Lynn Hickman of Pensacola, FL; nephews Terry Bentley of Memphis, TN, Joey (Patricia) Bentley of Thornton, Co; cousin Jack Tate (Sandra); special daughters Lynn (Hartley) Kittle of Clarksdale, MS, Linda Courtney (Larry) Johnson, Eula Lee-Whittaker & Linda (Bobby) Barnes of Memphis, TN, Ann Leahy of Greeley, CO; Kay Fuller of Savannah, GA; Kathryn (Johnny) Sawyer of Searcy, AR.
Preceded in death by: Husbands James V. Hickman & Harvey M. Kellogg; brother Walter James McKenzie; nephew Ross Edward McKenzie.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 8 from 12:00 pm. until the graveside service at 1:00 pm. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
