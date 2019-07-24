Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1632 Sycamore View Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
(901) 377-3543
Wake
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Clemon Epps Jr.


1948 - 2019
Clemon Epps Jr. Obituary
Clemon Epps Jr.

Memphis - Clemon Epps Jr, 71, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was a graduate of GW Carver High School, Class of 1967. Mr. Epps was employed with International Harvester and a longtime salesmen at Bud Davis Cadillac.

Wake and home going services will be at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Road, Memphis, TN. Wake will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 and home going services will Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 with viewing from 9:00-10:00.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 24, 2019
